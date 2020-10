Veola P. Minns, 85, of Charles City, answered the Master's call on Saturday, October 24, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, in Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery. Face coverings and social distancing are required. You may bring your own lawn chairs if you prefer. Mrs. Minns may be viewed on Friday between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Full obituary and condolences at whitingsfuneralhome.com