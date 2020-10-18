1/1
VERA ROSE KIRBY
Vera Rose Kirby, 92, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was born in Spencer, NC and had been a Peninsula resident since 1964. She was a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 43; and past Post Commander of the American Legion Post 368 Auxiliary and past third District Commander.

Vera was preceded in death by her husband, Norman L. Kirby and her three sons, David, James and Edward Kirby. She is survived by her sons, John Kirby (Cheryl) and Steven Kirby (Karen); her daughter, Della Kirby Whitcomb (John); her sister, Vivian Grant (Jerry); and six grandchildren: Stephen Johnson, Justin Kirby, Kristina Whitcomb Casey (Jake), Jennifer Whitcomb, and Meaghan and Erin Kirby.

The family will receive friends from 4:30-6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Weymouth Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park.

Before entering the building, masks are required as well as social distancing. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society and the American Kidney Fund.

Published in Daily Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
04:30 - 06:00 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
OCT
20
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Weymouth Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
October 16, 2020
Mrs Vivian my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this time of loss.
Deborah Theodore
Acquaintance
October 16, 2020
My heart felt condolences and prayers go out to my cousins in their time of loss. Aunt Vera will be sadly missed. The memory’s will be remembered by all who had the privilege to know her. May you Rest In Peace my dear aunt. We love you.
Curtis and Carol Connell
Family
