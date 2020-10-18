Vera Rose Kirby, 92, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was born in Spencer, NC and had been a Peninsula resident since 1964. She was a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 43; and past Post Commander of the American Legion Post 368 Auxiliary and past third District Commander.
Vera was preceded in death by her husband, Norman L. Kirby and her three sons, David, James and Edward Kirby. She is survived by her sons, John Kirby (Cheryl) and Steven Kirby (Karen); her daughter, Della Kirby Whitcomb (John); her sister, Vivian Grant (Jerry); and six grandchildren: Stephen Johnson, Justin Kirby, Kristina Whitcomb Casey (Jake), Jennifer Whitcomb, and Meaghan and Erin Kirby.
The family will receive friends from 4:30-6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Weymouth Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park.
Before entering the building, masks are required as well as social distancing. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
and the American Kidney Fund.