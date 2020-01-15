Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Resources
More Obituaries for Verdie Cooke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verdie D. Cooke Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Verdie D. Cooke Sr. Obituary
Verdie D. Cooke, Sr., age 88, of Hampton, VA, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020.

He retired as a Train Master after 30 years at CSX Railway. He also was a Korean War Veteran. Verdie enjoyed gardening, fishing, going to church, and meeting his friends at Hardee's and Sam's Club for lunch.

Verdie was preceded in death by his wife, Ann and his son, Dean.

He is survived by his beloved pet, Chase; his son, Todd Cooke (Sandra); granddaughter, Christina Cooke; sister-in-law, Faye Evans; niece, Anna Sofis (Tim); sister-in-law, Linda Andrews; nephew, Will Andrews (Jessica); extended family, David Deal, Debbie Deal, Amanda Waller (Jordan), Ryan Jones and family.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Riverside Oncology 5 West employees Linda Bethel and Kelly Tran as well as hospice care coordinator, Brenda Deuell for their compassion and care. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Verdie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -