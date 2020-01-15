|
|
Verdie D. Cooke, Sr., age 88, of Hampton, VA, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020.
He retired as a Train Master after 30 years at CSX Railway. He also was a Korean War Veteran. Verdie enjoyed gardening, fishing, going to church, and meeting his friends at Hardee's and Sam's Club for lunch.
Verdie was preceded in death by his wife, Ann and his son, Dean.
He is survived by his beloved pet, Chase; his son, Todd Cooke (Sandra); granddaughter, Christina Cooke; sister-in-law, Faye Evans; niece, Anna Sofis (Tim); sister-in-law, Linda Andrews; nephew, Will Andrews (Jessica); extended family, David Deal, Debbie Deal, Amanda Waller (Jordan), Ryan Jones and family.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Riverside Oncology 5 West employees Linda Bethel and Kelly Tran as well as hospice care coordinator, Brenda Deuell for their compassion and care. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 15, 2020