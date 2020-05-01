Vernell Hardy Wrenn
1944 - 2020
Vernell Hardy Wrenn was born July 26, 1944, in Isle of Wight County, Virginia to the late Wallace and Gracie Lee Hardy. On April 28, 2020, she peacefully transitioned into eternal rest to join her soul mate for over 55 years, Sheridan B. Wrenn Sr. Her memory will be forever treasured by her ten children; Tami Wrenn Drew (Samuel), Sheridan Wrenn Jr. (Jacqueline), Yolanda Wrenn, Djuan Wrenn Sr. (Jacqueline), Chris Wrenn (Jameka), Crystal Combs (Lester), Chad Wrenn, Jennifer Wrenn, Jason Wrenn (Keisha), and Courtney Wrenn. She also leaves to cherish her memory three devoted siblings; two brothers, Wallace Hardy Jr.(Gloria), Vernon Hardy Sr.(Lorine), and one sister Jerrine Ford (Sam). She is also survived by three sisters in love; Effie Hardy, Myrteen Wrenn, and Vivian David. She will be forever missed by 20 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. In addition to her spouse, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Melvin Hardy and Clarise Key.

The Wrenn Family will be honored to have you share in the viewing Saturday May 02, 2020 from 4PM-6PM and a Drive-In Celebration of Life Service on Sunday May 3rd at 1pm; both will be held at Shivers Funeral Chapel 12749 Courthouse Highway Smithfield, VA. If you are unable to attend, you can watch it on Facebook on the Shivers Funeral Chapel page. For more information please visit www.shiversfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Daily Press on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
2
Viewing
4:00 - 6:00 PM
Shivers Funeral Chapel
MAY
3
Celebration of Life
1:00 PM
Shivers Funeral Chapel - DRIVE IN SERVICE
