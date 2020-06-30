Vernell Kate Sealey, 97, passed away on June 27, 2020. She was a native of Nelson County, Virginia and a resident of Newport News for 79 years. Vernell was preceded in death by her husband, Mallory Maney Sealey, Jr. and sons, Mallory Maney Sealey III and Robert Linwood Sealey. She is survived by her son, Bradley Sealey and wife Janean; grandchildren, Mitchael Boughton and wife Jackie; and 3 great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park. Face masks and social distancing are required.