Vernell Kate Sealey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vernell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernell Kate Sealey, 97, passed away on June 27, 2020. She was a native of Nelson County, Virginia and a resident of Newport News for 79 years. Vernell was preceded in death by her husband, Mallory Maney Sealey, Jr. and sons, Mallory Maney Sealey III and Robert Linwood Sealey. She is survived by her son, Bradley Sealey and wife Janean; grandchildren, Mitchael Boughton and wife Jackie; and 3 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park. Face masks and social distancing are required.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved