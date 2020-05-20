Vernelle Barlow Rickmond, 89, of Surry Va, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 with her family by her side. She was the daughter of the late William Vernard Barlow and Lucy Wirsching Barlow. Mrs. Rickmond was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Darrell Craig Rickmond, Sr. She is survived by her sons, Darrell C. Rickmond, Jr (Mary Ellen) and Gene Rickmond (Sandra); grandchildren, Kent, Daniel, Casey and Dale; great grandson, Judson; nephews, Ray, Billy and Wayne Rickmond and Wendy Williams; niece Cindy Harrell. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret, Janie, Lucy Ann and Evelyn. Mrs. Rickmond was a life long member of Bacons Castle Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was known in the Bacons Castle Community as a mother to all her neighbors, and they were always welcome at her house. She retired from the cafeteria at Smithfield Foods. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, 11 a.m. in The Old Brick Church Cemetery, Bacons Castle. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to Bacon's Castle Baptist Church or the Surry Volunteer Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 20, 2020.