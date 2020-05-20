Vernelle B. Rickmond
1930 - 2020
Vernelle Barlow Rickmond, 89, of Surry Va, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 with her family by her side. She was the daughter of the late William Vernard Barlow and Lucy Wirsching Barlow. Mrs. Rickmond was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Darrell Craig Rickmond, Sr. She is survived by her sons, Darrell C. Rickmond, Jr (Mary Ellen) and Gene Rickmond (Sandra); grandchildren, Kent, Daniel, Casey and Dale; great grandson, Judson; nephews, Ray, Billy and Wayne Rickmond and Wendy Williams; niece Cindy Harrell. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret, Janie, Lucy Ann and Evelyn. Mrs. Rickmond was a life long member of Bacons Castle Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was known in the Bacons Castle Community as a mother to all her neighbors, and they were always welcome at her house. She retired from the cafeteria at Smithfield Foods. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, 11 a.m. in The Old Brick Church Cemetery, Bacons Castle. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to Bacon's Castle Baptist Church or the Surry Volunteer Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily Press on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
The Old Brick Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-2396
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

10 entries
May 19, 2020
Darrell, Gene and families. I'm so sorry for your loss. One of the sweetest ladies I knew. She was like a second mother to me and I will miss all the special times we spent together.
Beverly Cutchins
Friend
May 19, 2020
Always quick with a smile and loved to laugh. She will be dearly missed I know. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Lisa Rickmond
May 19, 2020
Darrel and Gene,
I'm so sorry to hear of your mom's passing. May your fond memories bring you comfort and peace during this difficult time.
Mary Ellen Barham
Mary Barham
Friend
May 19, 2020
Darrell, Gene, and families,
I have a lot of fond memories of both your parents. I pray that God will comfort yall at this time Please let me know if I can do anything. Earl Edwards
Earl Edwards
Friend
May 19, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Mrs. Vernelle's passing! She was always such a pleasure to talk with and most enjoyable to listen to. She will be dearly missed! Thinking of each and every member of the Rickmond family.
Brad Clontz
Friend
May 19, 2020
Mrs. Vernelle was one of the kindest ladies in our community. I feel sorry for your loss but I'm sure she is keeping Craig straight already. Our family will be keeping you in our prayers.
Jeff & Christine Brock
Neighbor
May 19, 2020
Sending love & prayers for Vernelle's family. My Mother, Irene Matthews and myself were friends with her when we all worked at then Smithfield Packing. She was a sweet and wonderful lady and made the best bacon & eggs sandwiches ever. Fly high in Heaven my friend.
Shirley M Dunn
Coworker
May 19, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss Darrell and Gene and family. My prayers and sympathies are with you.
Elizabeth Barham Woodard
Acquaintance
May 19, 2020
Thoughts & Prayers for the Family During this time of Loss.
Barbara Thompson
May 19, 2020
What a sweet, special lady Vernelle was! Always ready to greet you with that smile and a hug. She was an important part of our community and church. Our deepest sympathy to her family. I'll always remember her!
Dianne & JR Keen
Friend
