Vernelle Deal Berry, died peacefully May 15, 2019, and rejoins her loved ones in heaven. Vernelle was a member of Union Baptist Church and served faithfully in her church for many years. Throughout her life she maintained a sweet and simple demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many. She had a servant's heart, faithfully caring for her family and others. She enjoyed working in her flowers and yard and maintaining her home impeccably. Vernelle was a Christian woman of unwavering faith. She will be missed, but not forgotten.Vernelle was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Clements Berry; son, Howard Thomas Berry; granddaughter, Lauryn Deal Berry; parents, Knox and Mae Deal; and brother, Calvin Q. Deal.She is survived by her son, Donald Berry and wife, Vickie; daughter in law, Jenny Berry; grandchildren, Michael Blarek, Matthew Berry, Devin Berry and Justin Berry; and great grandchildren, Zachary, Mikayla, Zeppelin, Colton, Violet and Archie. Funeral service officiated by Reverend Richard Whiteheart and Reverend Bill West will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Union Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. The family received friends Friday, May 17th from 7 until 8:30 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point.In Vernelle's memory contributions may be given to Union Baptist Church, 9254 Guinea Road, Hayes, VA 23072. Arrangements under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home and Crematory, Gloucester Point. Please visit www.hoggfh.com to share condolences and memories. Published in Daily Press from May 17 to May 18, 2019