|
|
SPRING GROVE – Vernice Elliott Wooden passed away peacefully November 11, 2019 at her residence in Spring Grove, VA with her family at her side.
She was born, on May 13, 1927 to the late Joseph A. and Ida Spratley Elliott of Spring Grove, VA. At an early age, Vernice accepted Christ and joined the Swan's Point Baptist Church, Spring Grove, VA. She served as a faithful member until her health began to decline. She served as a member of the senior choir, kitchen committee and missionary circle.
She graduated from the Surry County Training School. She was employed by Wakefield on the James and Claremont Manor. She also did domestic work for many families in the community.
August 2, 1950 she was married to the late Elwood B. Wooden, Sr. To this union four children were born. She is survived by her sons Elwood B. Wooden, Jr., Giron R. Wooden Sr., both of Spring Grove. One daughter Hazel W. Hickman of Tappahannock. One sister, Alma E. Wooden of Morningside of Williamsburg, VA. She was preceded in death by her son Aaron C. Wooden of Charles City, VA.
Funeral Services will be held Sunday, 2 p.m. November 17, 2019, at Swan's Point Baptist Church, 687 Swanns Point Road, Spring Grove, VA 23881. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Poole's Funeral Home, 8721 Colonial Trail East, Smithfield, VA 23430. Arrangements by Poole's Funeral Home, (757)357-4742.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 15, 2019