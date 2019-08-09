|
Vernon Arthur Krueger passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019, a day after his 91st birthday. Born in Fairfax, South Dakota to the late Ottelia and Fritz Krueger, Vernon was a resident of Poquoson since 1969.
His career in the US Navy spanned over 23 years where he served in various sea and land assignments including Korea and Vietnam. Vernon rose in ranks from a Medical Corpsman to Medical Director of Dispensaries, earning the rank of Lieutenant Commander. After his military service, he became an administrator at the Hampton Health Department and the Administrative Director at the Peninsula Health Department from which he retired in 1986.
Vernon was very active in the Lion's Club, American Legion Post 273, was a former member of the Poquoson School Board, President of the Little League, a P.H.S. Band Booster, and served for over 40 years at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home. He was a devoted member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, where he dedicated himself in service to his Lord.
Vernon is preceded in death by his parents, Ottelia and Fritz Krueger; late wife, Missouri Krueger, daughter, Julie Sanders Campbell and 11 brothers and sisters.
Vernon was blessed to be loved by two wonderful women in life. He is survived by his loving wife for the last 27 years, Marjorie Sanders Krueger. Also surviving him are his children, Vernon Edward Krueger and his wife Pam, Kathryn Ottelia Krueger, Sandra Sanders Smith and husband J.R., Tracy Sanders Markham; son-in-law, Michael W. Campbell; granddaughters, Christen, Kaitlyn, Allison, Madalyn; grandsons, Eric, Marshall, Scott; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Lainey, Dusten, William; sister, Darlene Geisler; sisters-in-law, Winnie Krueger, Pat Krueger, and a host of loved nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday, August 10th from 2-3 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church located at 23 Semple Farm Road, Hampton, Virginia 23666 with the service immediately following. A reception will be held after the service in the church social hall. Interment services will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, August 11th at Weston Cemetery in Poquoson with full Navy Honors. Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the caregivers who offered their loving care and concern during their times of need. Condolences to claytorrollins.com.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 9, 2019