Vernon E. Stuart Sr., 83, passed away on April 24, 2019. The family will receive friends 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM, Monday, April 29, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in the funeral home. Entombment to follow at the Stuart family crypts in Parklawn Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 2551 N. Armistead Avenue, Hampton, Virginia 23666.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 26, 2019