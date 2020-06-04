Vernon Roy Jackson
Vernon Roy Jackson, born Nov. 6, 1931, died on May 29, 2020 at the age of 88.

He was predeceased by his wife, Doris Goodwin Jackson; his parents, Hutch and Mary Jackson; and brother, Irving L. Jackson.

He will be greatly missed by his Step-Son, Irving Dewberry Jr. (Betty); Step-Daughter, Rebecca Dewberry Barraclough; grandchildren, Irving Dewberry III (Rebekah), Christopher Barraclough (Shirley), Jessica Pucillo (John), and Andrea Dewberry White. He is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joyce Jackson (wife of Irving); newphew, Kenny Jackson; and nieces, Dee and Donna.

He attended Old Dominion University and Virginia Tech, where he graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Civil Engineering. He proudly and honorably served 3 years in the US Marine Corps and retired after many years as a Civil Engineer with the US Civil Service. Vernon loved fishing and was most comfortable on his boat with a fishing pole in hand!

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Mon. June 8, 2020, at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7576711717
May 31, 2020
Semper Fi Marine, Rip.
