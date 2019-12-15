|
|
Vernon "Ike" W. Rogers, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the age of 66. Ike was a life-long resident of Newport News and was a rod buster for numerous contractors over the years. He previously worked for CSX Railroad.
Ike was preceded in death by his wife, Debra Reid Rogers, and his father, Maxwell Q. Rogers. He is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Rogers Shackelford (Kenny); sister, Shelby Bartron (Mike); niece, Barbie Bartron, and nephew, Mikey Bartron (Megan); his wife, Cheryl Morgan Rogers; step-sons, Will, Bill, Luke, and Travis; and granddaughters, Kenzie, Audrie, and Maddie.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 17 at 6:00 p.m. with a memorial service following at 7:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, Va. 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 15, 2019