Victor Allan Ray
1943 - 2020
Victor Allan Ray, 76, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Born and raised in Hampton, he was the son of William H. and Mary Evelyn Ray. He retired from Newport News Shipbuilding in December 2009 after 40 years of service. Victor enjoyed watching NFL football, especially the Dallas Cowboys, watching NASCAR races, and working on cars.

Preceded in death by his parents and his brother, William Dennis Ray; he is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandi; two sons, Mark S. Ray (Erica) and Todd A. Ray (Maryann); a brother, Donald A. Ray (Rhonda); a sister, Mary Ann Payne (Mike); four grandchildren, Loretta, Freya, Mike, and Shawn; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are suggested.

Memorials may be made to the SPCA, 523 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601 or to a favorite charity.

Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Parklawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
October 10, 2020
Sandi so sorry to hear about Vic.
Bill & Gerri Dubberly
Friend
October 9, 2020
Cynthia Davis
October 8, 2020
I really will miss you Dad
mark ray
Father
October 8, 2020
As the days and weeks pass,and as you return to life's routine,may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends .
