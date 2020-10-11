Victor Allan Ray, 76, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Born and raised in Hampton, he was the son of William H. and Mary Evelyn Ray. He retired from Newport News Shipbuilding in December 2009 after 40 years of service. Victor enjoyed watching NFL football, especially the Dallas Cowboys, watching NASCAR races, and working on cars.
Preceded in death by his parents and his brother, William Dennis Ray; he is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandi; two sons, Mark S. Ray (Erica) and Todd A. Ray (Maryann); a brother, Donald A. Ray (Rhonda); a sister, Mary Ann Payne (Mike); four grandchildren, Loretta, Freya, Mike, and Shawn; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are suggested.
Memorials may be made to the SPCA, 523 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601 or to a favorite charity
.
Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.