Victor "PawPaw" Everett Canfield Sr. of Gloucester, was called home on January 9th, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born November 14, 1934, in Wilmington, NC to the late John S. Canfield and Myrtle V. Mayham. Vic, a veteran of the US Army, served our country during the Korean War, retiring from Newport News Shipbuilding, following 21 years of employment. He enjoyed being outdoors, working in his garden, planting trees, hunting and fishing with his family. Six siblings and his stepson William Longden preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Grace Canfield, two sons, Victor Canfield Jr, Tony Canfield, two stepsons Greg and John Longden, stepdaughter Pamela Snow, 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm, at Hogg Funeral Home, followed by the funeral service at 2:00 pm in the chapel. Interment with military honors will be held at Beech Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 4073 Cedar Bush Road, Hayes. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 11, 2020