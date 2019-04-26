|
|
Victor S. Harris, Sr. passed away on April 19, 2019 at the age of 75. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Willie Harris. He is survived by his wife, Javonne Harris; sons, James V. Harris, Victor S. Harris, Jr.; daughter, Letitia V. Harris; two grandchildren; a great-grandchild; four sisters; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Peninsula Funeral Home on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2:00-3:30 p.m. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Va. on Monday, April 29, at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 26, 2019