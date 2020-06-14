Vincent Braxton Blanks, Sr. 82, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his home. He was born in Hampton and was raised in Fox Hill. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1963. Following his service in the army, he retired from the Newport News Shipyard in 1993 after 30 years of service, After his retirement he was an avid golfer, loved fishing, coached little league baseball for many years. He was well known and loved by all who knew him.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Spencer and Helen Margarite Blanks, son Vincent Braxton "Chippy Jr." Blanks and is survived by his wife of 60 years Betty Marie Inman Blanks, children Dana Melinda Blanks, Michael Jared Blanks (Suzanne), David Marlowe Blanks (Leslie), nine grandchildren, and 3 1/2 great grandchildren.



A private Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Their will be a Celebration of Life at 5:00 p.m. following the service at the home of Michael and Suzanne Blanks. Memorial donations may be made to the Watermans Museum in Yorktown, Va.



Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, Va. is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store