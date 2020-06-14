Vincent B. Blanks Sr.
1937 - 2020
Vincent Braxton Blanks, Sr. 82, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his home. He was born in Hampton and was raised in Fox Hill. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1963. Following his service in the army, he retired from the Newport News Shipyard in 1993 after 30 years of service, After his retirement he was an avid golfer, loved fishing, coached little league baseball for many years. He was well known and loved by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Spencer and Helen Margarite Blanks, son Vincent Braxton "Chippy Jr." Blanks and is survived by his wife of 60 years Betty Marie Inman Blanks, children Dana Melinda Blanks, Michael Jared Blanks (Suzanne), David Marlowe Blanks (Leslie), nine grandchildren, and 3 1/2 great grandchildren.

A private Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Their will be a Celebration of Life at 5:00 p.m. following the service at the home of Michael and Suzanne Blanks. Memorial donations may be made to the Watermans Museum in Yorktown, Va.

Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, Va. is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Memorial service
JUN
16
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Home of Michael and Suzanne Blanks
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jean Shinn
Friend
June 13, 2020
Thanxs for all the grate fun, laugh's, an hard work we had, an made at the ball park...always enjoyed our time there....RIP old friend you will be missed .
Cliff Fisher
Friend
