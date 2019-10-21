|
Vincent Clay Spiceland, 47, passed away on October 18, 2019 from complications of diverticulitis. He was born in Clarksville, TN to Gail Evans-Hamilton. He owned and managed Outlook Skateboards. His children consisted of four English bulldogs. His interest included driving his Porsches, eating pizza, spending time with friends, skateboarding, collecting comic books, telling jokes and mooning people. Full of life, animated and a character he was guaranteed to make you laugh. Vincent is survived by his parents, John and Gail Hamilton; aunts and uncles, Jill Evans Haskins (Donny), Carlton Evans, Vickie Evans Sexton, Scott Evans, Judy Evans Shaffer (Larry) and Wes Evans (Shelly); and numerous cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Kate and Carl Evans and Eddie Ray Spiceland. Vincent's celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Isle of Wight Co. Volunteer Rescue Squad or River City Bulldog Rescue. Post condolences on parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 21, 2019