Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mt. Calvary SDA Church
200 Railroad Street
Williamsburg, VA
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Calvary SDA Church
200 Railroad Street
Williamsburg, VA
On Friday, September 6, 2019, we said the sun rested on Vincent E. Blyden of Hayes, a devoted father, and child of God. Vincent retired from the US Army following 22 years of serving our country and retired from the Moton Center in Gloucester. He was a member of Mt. Calvary SDA Church. Wife, Irmgard E. Blyden, children Sandra and Michael Blyden preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughter Angela Bryant, son Vincent Dean Blyden, grandchildren, Jasmine Bryant, Devonte Bryant, sister, Cynthia Henley as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service conducted by Pastor James A. Watkins will be held noon Friday, September 13, 2019, at Mt. Calvary SDA Church, 200 Railroad Street, Williamsburg, VA 23185. The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 12:00 before the service. Interment will follow in Hampton Memorial Garden Cemetery. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 11, 2019
