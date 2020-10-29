1/
Vincent Hubert Ericson
Vincent Hubert Ericson, 95, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was born in Chicago, Ill. and was the son of the late Adolph and Esther Ericson. He served in the U.S. Army for 22 years and then worked at Ft. Eustis and retired after 20 years as manager post engineer He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Susan, Va.

He was also preceded in death by his wife of 72 years Jane Ericson and is survived by his children Janice Brown (John), Valerie Cook(Mark), John Ericson (Chris), and Jeffrey Ericson (Ann); eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Nov.. 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Cemetery, Susan, Va. Memorial donations may be made to either St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Susan, Va. or to Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
St. Paul's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
