|
|
Vincent P. Scott, Jr., 94, died peacefully on September 17, 2019 in Newport News. He was born on June 12, 1925 in Pittsburgh, PA, the eldest child of Vincent P. Scott and Rose Helen (Quinn) Scott. Immediately after his graduation from Central Catholic High School in 1942 he was inducted into the U.S. Navy and served in the Pacific during World War II. After the war, he earned an engineering degree from the University of Pittsburgh while working as an engineer for a local radio station. He also helped put on the air the nation's first public television station, WQED, which began broadcasting in 1954. After earning his engineering degree, he joined the Westinghouse Corporation's Bettis Laboratory before transferring to Newport News in the 1970s to work on the Naval Reactors Program at the shipyard. He served as a technical consultant during the construction and sea trials of seven nuclear aircraft carriers, including the USS Eisenhower, the USS Roosevelt, and the USS Washington. In 1988, he became a volunteer docent with the Mariners' Museum where he guided visitors through its expansive collection with special focus on its prized Crabtree exhibit of miniature ships. His keen interest in the miniatures led to the publication in 2010 of his book The Miniature Ships of August and Winnifred Crabtree. He was also active in several veterans organizations, both in Pittsburgh and later on the peninsula.
He was married for fifty-five years to his beloved Dorothy Marie Radick, who died
in 2005, and is survived by their daughter Rosanne Scott and her husband Jack Crawford of Alexandria, VA. The eldest of twelve, he also leaves behind seven brothers and sisters, four having preceded him, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 10 AM on Monday, September 23 at Riverside Chapel, 7415 River Road, Newport News, VA, with a service to follow at 11 AM. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Benevolent Fund at the Chesapeake, 955 Harpersville Road, Newport News, VA 23601, where Vince enjoyed his last years in the comfort of a professional, loving, and caring staff.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 20, 2019