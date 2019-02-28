Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
For more information about
Vinton McDaniel
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Vinton McDaniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vinton Leabell McDaniel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vinton Leabell McDaniel Obituary
Vinton Leabell Austin McDaniel, 85, widow of Hughie L. McDaniel passed away on February 21, 2019. Born in Rockbridge County, VA, she had been a resident of Hampton since 1959 where she was a professional hair stylist and owner of Vinnies Beauty Lounge.Vinton was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol D. McDaniel Jefferson. She is survived by her children, Cherie McDaniel Ard and her husband James H. Ard, jr, Brooks Seigal McDaniel and his wife Lucinda McDaniel and Meichelle Y McDaniel Quigley and her husband Michael Quigley, her sister Ruth Austin Long; fifteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren..Memorial Service Friday May 1st at 11:00am at Fox Hill Road Baptist Church in Hampton, Va. Memorial service will be conducted by Pastor Nathan D. Cecil and grandson Pastor Darren K. Cook. Immediately following the family will receive friends in the Family Life Center at the church.Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in downtown Hampton, 757-723-3191. Please visit www.rhaydensmithfuneralhome.com for the extended obituary.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Download Now