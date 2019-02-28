|
Vinton Leabell Austin McDaniel, 85, widow of Hughie L. McDaniel passed away on February 21, 2019. Born in Rockbridge County, VA, she had been a resident of Hampton since 1959 where she was a professional hair stylist and owner of Vinnies Beauty Lounge.Vinton was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol D. McDaniel Jefferson. She is survived by her children, Cherie McDaniel Ard and her husband James H. Ard, jr, Brooks Seigal McDaniel and his wife Lucinda McDaniel and Meichelle Y McDaniel Quigley and her husband Michael Quigley, her sister Ruth Austin Long; fifteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren..Memorial Service Friday May 1st at 11:00am at Fox Hill Road Baptist Church in Hampton, Va. Memorial service will be conducted by Pastor Nathan D. Cecil and grandson Pastor Darren K. Cook. Immediately following the family will receive friends in the Family Life Center at the church.Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in downtown Hampton, 757-723-3191. Please visit www.rhaydensmithfuneralhome.com for the extended obituary.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 28, 2019