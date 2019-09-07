|
Viola ("Vicki') June Terry passed away on September 2, 2019 at the age of 92. She was residing at the Warwick Forest Retirement community in Newport News, Virginia at the time of her passing. She is survived by her three sons, Jeffrey O'Connell, Timothy O'Connell (m. Liza Delizo-O'Connell) and Stephen O'Connell (m. Tracey Daniels-O'Connell). She is also survived by her grandchildren including Christopher O'Connell, (32), Andrew O'Connell (31), Patrick O'Connell (29), Katherine O'Connell (25), Rebecca O'Connell (28), Isabelle O'Connell (22), Ethan O'Connell (21) and Joshua Daniels (13).
Vicki was a kind, generous, gentle and loving lady who cared, first and foremost, about family. She was a giver and always there to help when the family needed her. When asked how she was feeling, it was always her way to turn the conversation around to ask about how you were doing, as she never complained or put the spotlight on herself. She will always be remembered for her quick wit, humor and support and love for her family. May she rest in peace and know that her family loves her very much.
Arrangements under the care of Altmeyer Funeral Home-Denbigh Chapel.
Published in Daily Press from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019