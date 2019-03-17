Services Peninsula Funeral Home 11144 Warwick Boulevard Newport News , VA 23601 (757) 595-4424 Resources More Obituaries for Viola Kessler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Viola M. Olin Kessler

Obituary Condolences Flowers Viola M. Olin Kessler passed away March 9, 2019 at 95, with her husband of 63 years by her side. She was born on June 12, 1923, in Minneapolis, Minn. to John and Tilda Olin, who had come to Minneapolis from Sweden in 1910. She was the eighth child and her parents found it necessary for John who was a builder, to construct a new house for the family. So, Vi grew up in a large family (two more siblings were to come) in a city surrounded by parks and lakes. The entire family, along with Vi, was inspired by the Rev. Clarence Granlund, pastor of Calvary Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. Along with other Minneapolis students, Vi found her way to school during the winter months on long snowy paths. She progressed from Northrup grade school to Bryant Junior High, graduating from Central High School. During WWII, she worked for Lloyds of London and was employed at a plant making military clothing. Later she attended Lutheran Bible Institute, graduating in 1950. For several years, Vi worked under the auspices of her church, the Augustana Synod of the Lutheran Church (now a part of the ELCA). She served a congregation in Torrance, Calif., surveyed for new churches in various parts of the country, and became parish secretary of Augustana Lutheran Church in Houston, Texas. In Houston, she assisted her church to become a pioneer in church integration. In 1956, Vi was married to Dr. Charles L. Kessler at Calvary Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, her home church. They lived in Zion, Ill. where Dr. Kessler was a minister. There, Vi taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and helped her husband with his work with church fellowship groups. She was employed by a local bank. Vi represented the area in a family council for northern Lake County, Ill. She enjoyed socializing with other faculty wives in Evanston, Ill. where her husband taught part-time at what is now Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary. In 1971, the Kesslers moved to Hampton Roads, Va. where her husband had accepted a teaching position at Virginia Wesleyan College. They made their home in Virginia Beach. For twenty years, Vi was a member of the Cantata Chorus of Norfolk where she sang in such works as Bach's Mass in d minor and Mendelssohn's Elijah. She also served as librarian for the Chorus. A few years after her husband's retirement, the Kessler's moved to the Chesapeake Retirement Community in Newport News, Va. They were members of Trinity Lutheran Church, Newport News.Vi was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters, S. John Olin, P. George Olin, Gustaf A. Olin, Mabel VanTassel, Lilly Guetzlaff, Martha Hendriksen, E. Karen Kesler, and Olga Lewis; nephews Phillip Englund, Peter Olin and Mark Englund. She is survived by her husband; her sister Ruth Englund (Ronald) of Falmouth, Mass.; nephews Paul Olin, Carl Olin and John Englund (Mary Sue); and nieces Victoria Daugherty (Wes), Mary Olin and Miriam Englund (Paul).There will be a private committal service at Trinity Lutheran Church, with a memorial service to be held there at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 6807 Huntington Avenue, Newport News, VA 23607 or a . Arrangements are in the care of Peninsula Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 17, 2019