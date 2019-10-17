|
Violet Ross Chalkley, 75, passed away on October 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ester Ross; sister Shirley Morris (Howard); and grandson, Phillip OJ Clarke III.
Violet was devoted to her family. She also enjoyed gardening and singing with the Grace Baptist Church choir. She was a survivor of breast cancer and a member of the Red Hatters.
She is survived by her husband, James "Jim" Chalkley; son, Phillip Clarke II (Tina); daughters, Charlene Houck, Barbara and Anne Chalkley, Suzanne Morgan, and Jennifer Chalkley Walker (Leigh); her grandchildren, Phillip Clarke IV, Miranda Clarke Carter (Mason), Dakota Camby (Cierra), Adam Chalkley (Vera), Elizabeth Chalkley, Diana Chalkley, and Ben Walker; great-grandchildren, Hunter Clarke, Noah, Lacie, and Kayden Camby, Lev and Roman Chalkley; her half-sisters, Diane Wright (Rock), Nancy Carroll, and Janet Furrow (Ralph); and a number of extended family members and friends.
Visitation will take place on Fri., Oct. 18 from 7:00 – 9:00 PM at Nelsen Funeral Home, Williamsburg. Services will take place on Sat., Oct. 19 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Grace Baptist Church, 1013 Penniman Rd., Williamsburg with interment to follow at Williamsburg Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 17, 2019