Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
1013 Penniman Rd
Williamsburg, VA
Violet Ross Chalkley Obituary
Violet Ross Chalkley, 75, passed away on October 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ester Ross; sister Shirley Morris (Howard); and grandson, Phillip OJ Clarke III.

Violet was devoted to her family. She also enjoyed gardening and singing with the Grace Baptist Church choir. She was a survivor of breast cancer and a member of the Red Hatters.

She is survived by her husband, James "Jim" Chalkley; son, Phillip Clarke II (Tina); daughters, Charlene Houck, Barbara and Anne Chalkley, Suzanne Morgan, and Jennifer Chalkley Walker (Leigh); her grandchildren, Phillip Clarke IV, Miranda Clarke Carter (Mason), Dakota Camby (Cierra), Adam Chalkley (Vera), Elizabeth Chalkley, Diana Chalkley, and Ben Walker; great-grandchildren, Hunter Clarke, Noah, Lacie, and Kayden Camby, Lev and Roman Chalkley; her half-sisters, Diane Wright (Rock), Nancy Carroll, and Janet Furrow (Ralph); and a number of extended family members and friends.

Visitation will take place on Fri., Oct. 18 from 7:00 – 9:00 PM at Nelsen Funeral Home, Williamsburg. Services will take place on Sat., Oct. 19 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Grace Baptist Church, 1013 Penniman Rd., Williamsburg with interment to follow at Williamsburg Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 17, 2019
