

I remember meeting Virgil (now known to our children and grandchild as “Granddaddy”) in the fall of 1991. I remember him coming home from work and he always had a treat In his lunchbox for his granddaughter, Savanna. Rita had brought me home to do my computer homework on his computer, as we had met at a TNCC class. Talking to Rita’s mom we soon discovered that my dad, Lloyd Nelson, had brought me down that same dirt road when I was maybe 6-7 years old. He had Beagles and he had a friend there that let the dogs run after the rabbity. I had remembered on the way down the dirt road to their house, all the bunnies running around and saw (then) the Richardson’s and McQuarters’ houses. My dad’s best friend, Orion “Moe” Moss, and my dad had helped build the beautiful stone wall and hearth surrounding the Richardson’s fireplace. I told Rita and Jean that I could remember being there and playing in Jane’s little play house while my dad visited his friends, and after I told them who my dad was and the people we knew we made the connection to my childhood memories of the dirt road. At that time I was on my own with my daughter, Ashley, and Jean said that I would love her oldest son and she and Rita “I told you so” devised a plan to get us together. Jumping ahead...After many years of Scott and I being married, he found an entry in his dad’s journal, that he kept everyday (as Scott does now) that Jean (now known to our children and grandchild as “Nannie”) had made a lasagna dinner on October 16, 1991, and invited Scott and I over to introduce us to each other. The rest of the story is history. A story so far, that has created a 29 year match made in heaven, and a family sent by God to two people that had been looking for someone to make a family with, together. Scott adopted my daughter, Ashley Michael Laney, on our wedding day, and 2 years later our son, Jordan Tyler Laney was born. Ashley had our granddaughter, Carley Rae in 2012... one of many of Virgil and Jean’s great grandchildren. I think that is what Virgil’s life was really about...His wife, Jean, and their family. One year at Christmas, their house was full of their children, their spouses, and oodles of grandchildren; and I stood by him and quietly said, “see what you and Jean started?” He said, “I guess we did.”

I think that is what I will remember the most about him, that he did love and take care of his family...

Well, that and the time that he and I were going to my family reunion, and Scott was working and could not go, so Virgil went with me, and I turned onto a one way street, and I was not going the correct one way, so I was driving into oncoming traffic at a pretty good clip...and that I am glad we lived to tell about it... but that is another story...



Rest in peace Virgil “Granddaddy” Laney

Donna Lynne Laney

