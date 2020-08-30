1/1
VIRGIL SCOTT LANEY
Virgil Scott Laney, 84, of Tabb, Virginia went to walk with Jesus on August 20, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was born in the beautiful Appalachian Mountains in Wise County, Virginia. After graduating high school, he served four years in the Navy. After marrying, he attended the NASA apprentice program, graduating in 1967. After 30 years of service and many ground breaking accomplishments, he retired as an electrical engineer in 1992.

He was preceded in death by his, father, Cloyd Scott Laney, Mother, Pauline Hamilton Laney, sister, Shirley Laney Stevens. He is survived by his wife Jean Sanders Laney, of 63 years. He is survived by 3 sons, Scotty W. Laney (Donna), Richard E. Laney, James C. Laney and one Daughter Rita Laney Ewing (Todd), 6 Grandchildren, Ashley Laney Flora, Jordan Laney, Michael Laney, Brandon Laney (Faith), Savanna Walker Eby (Tyler), LynnDee Merrill, 3 Great Grandchildren, Carley Ray Flora, Cadence Walker, Alyssa Eby. Two sisters; Bernice Laney Falin of Wise County, Virginia; Joyce Laney Kiser of Kingsport, Tennessee.

The family would like to thank all the nurses and doctors who helped through this trying time. Thank you to the wonderful Hospice Program, for their support till the end. A very Special thank you to our Dearest family friends, Bernie Canterbury and Katy Mayes.

Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, Please make donations to the Walk to End Alzheimer's 2020 at http://act.alz.org/goto/E-Team in care of the E-Team. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
August 29, 2020
Rita, I am so sorry for your loss of your dad. Sending Love and prayers for you and your family. I have thought about you often, LaJuan Insley
LaJuan Insley
Friend
August 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Valerie Stratton
Friend
August 29, 2020
Scott Laney and Donna Laney
Donna Lynne Laney
Family
August 29, 2020
Ashley Michael Laney Flora
Donna Lynne Laney
Family
August 29, 2020
Carley Rae Flora, great grandchild
Ashley Michael Laney Flora,
Jordan Tyler Laney, grandchildren
Donna Lynne Laney
Family
August 29, 2020
Ashley Michael Laney Flora and Jordan Tyler Laney grandchildren
Donna Lynne Laney
August 29, 2020
Carley Rae Flora, great granddaughter
Donna Lynne Laney
Family
August 29, 2020

I remember meeting Virgil (now known to our children and grandchild as “Granddaddy”) in the fall of 1991. I remember him coming home from work and he always had a treat In his lunchbox for his granddaughter, Savanna. Rita had brought me home to do my computer homework on his computer, as we had met at a TNCC class. Talking to Rita’s mom we soon discovered that my dad, Lloyd Nelson, had brought me down that same dirt road when I was maybe 6-7 years old. He had Beagles and he had a friend there that let the dogs run after the rabbity. I had remembered on the way down the dirt road to their house, all the bunnies running around and saw (then) the Richardson’s and McQuarters’ houses. My dad’s best friend, Orion “Moe” Moss, and my dad had helped build the beautiful stone wall and hearth surrounding the Richardson’s fireplace. I told Rita and Jean that I could remember being there and playing in Jane’s little play house while my dad visited his friends, and after I told them who my dad was and the people we knew we made the connection to my childhood memories of the dirt road. At that time I was on my own with my daughter, Ashley, and Jean said that I would love her oldest son and she and Rita “I told you so” devised a plan to get us together. Jumping ahead...After many years of Scott and I being married, he found an entry in his dad’s journal, that he kept everyday (as Scott does now) that Jean (now known to our children and grandchild as “Nannie”) had made a lasagna dinner on October 16, 1991, and invited Scott and I over to introduce us to each other. The rest of the story is history. A story so far, that has created a 29 year match made in heaven, and a family sent by God to two people that had been looking for someone to make a family with, together. Scott adopted my daughter, Ashley Michael Laney, on our wedding day, and 2 years later our son, Jordan Tyler Laney was born. Ashley had our granddaughter, Carley Rae in 2012... one of many of Virgil and Jean’s great grandchildren. I think that is what Virgil’s life was really about...His wife, Jean, and their family. One year at Christmas, their house was full of their children, their spouses, and oodles of grandchildren; and I stood by him and quietly said, “see what you and Jean started?” He said, “I guess we did.”
I think that is what I will remember the most about him, that he did love and take care of his family...
Well, that and the time that he and I were going to my family reunion, and Scott was working and could not go, so Virgil went with me, and I turned onto a one way street, and I was not going the correct one way, so I was driving into oncoming traffic at a pretty good clip...and that I am glad we lived to tell about it... but that is another story...

Rest in peace Virgil “Granddaddy” Laney
Donna Lynne Laney
Family
