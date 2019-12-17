Home

Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
VIRGIL STEVE SMITH


1956 - 2019
VIRGIL STEVE SMITH Obituary
Virgil Steve Smith, 63, of Newport News, VA passed away unexpectedly on December 15, 2019 after suffering a major stroke. Steve was born on January 5, 1956. He graduated from Menchville High School. He then pursued a career path as a nuclear inspector at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Steve loved to cook. He enjoyed reading books of all kinds. He loved to go fishing out in his boat. Steve was mechanically inclined and could fix just about anything after tinkering with it. He had a special love for dogs. Misty, the family dog, was his buddy. Steve faced many medical challenges over the years, but always persevered. He was a 7-year liver transplant survivor. Steve will be remembered for all the love, support and care he gave to his family. He was the devoted caretaker of his wife while she fought her battle with cancer 19 years ago. Most recently, he cared for his parents on a daily basis, getting them anything they ever needed. Steve was a loving and caring son, brother and friend. Steve will be missed greatly by his family and friends and will live forever in our hearts.

Steve was preceded in death by his wife, Dagmar G. Smith. He is survived by his parents, Virgil and Ruth Smith; sister, Fay Pipkin (John); brother, Chris Smith (Beth) as well as many relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 17, 2019
