Virginia Lewis Kerns, 85, passed away on August 2, 2020. She was born on October 19, 1934 in Mathews, VA and made her home in Gloucester, VA.



Virginia retired from the Gloucester County Building Inspectors Office in 1996. She was a long-time member of Bellamy United Methodist Church.



She was predeceased by her parents, Ira L. and Minnie S. Lewis, six brothers, Harold C. Lewis, Harry S. Lewis, J. Lester Lewis, Ralph B. Lewis, William E. Lewis, and Arthur L. Lewis.



She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert V. Kerns, two sons, Robert V. Kerns, Jr. (Diana), and Lewis A. Kerns (Tammy), ten grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother-in-law, Martin H. Kerns, a sister-in-law Josephine K. Robins, and several nieces and nephews.



"Memaw" was truly the definition of strength, determination, and love. She was most proud of her family, especially her grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She relished their visits and accomplishments. She will forever reside in our hearts and memories.



The family would like to express sincere appreciation and gratitude to our extended family of caregivers who have taken such good care of Memaw over the years, allowing her to stay in her home and lead a meaningful life throughout immense challenges.



The family would also like to thank Dr. Haggerty and his staff at Direct Access Internal Medicine, and the ICU staff at Walter Reed Hospital for their loving care.



Due to the Corona virus services will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bellamy United Methodist Church, or the Gloucester or Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squads.



Arrangements by Andrews Funeral Home and Crematory.



