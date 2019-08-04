Home

R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
Virginia Alice "Ginger" (Lester) Fabry


1950 - 2019
Virginia Alice "Ginger" (Lester) Fabry Obituary
Virginia "Ginger" Alice (Lester) Fabry passed away on July 25,2019. She was born March 21, 1950 in Niagara Falls, NY. She moved to Virginia in 1967 when her dad bought an Esso gas station and relocated their family. Her senior year was spent at Hampton High School, where she graduated from in 1968. Growing up in Niagara Falls, she loved everything about being a northerner. The Falls, specifically Three Sisters Island, was her happy place and she cherished her memories of growing up on 7th street where her grandparents, many aunts, uncles and cousins lived as well. Her most special memory growing up was being named "Girl of the Year" out of the entire school at South Junior High School. She was always so proud of that and the paisley suit her parents bought her to wear to the school's celebration.

Ginger retired early from the City of Newport News in 1995. She's always had a way of making everyone feel special and important in her presence and loved to make people laugh. She always maintained a positive outlook through many tough years dealing with rheumatoid arthritis. Ginger loved her huge, close-knit family, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Barbra Streisand, Bonnie Raitt, the Buffalo Bills, The Yankees (#7 was always her lucky number because of Mickey Mantle), The Royal Family, DiCamillo peanut donuts, ladybugs, sticky notes, keeping lists, cats, always Miracle Whip and never mayo, feminism, the Democratic Party, dancing (before her body would no longer let her), playing poker, plants, knew all things celebrity related, was the queen of holidays and most of all…loved her grandchildren fiercely.

Ginger was preceded in death by her parents John and Ruth Lester as well as her brother Ronnie Lester. She is survived by her daughters Deanna Miller and Jennifer Risk; son-in-law Larry Miller; grandchildren Alaina Miller (John), Korey Miller (Anastacia), Holden Risk and Journey Risk; great-grandchildren Sylas Mekhi and Eleanor Jayne (who she has loved spending time with this past year); her siblings Kathy Lester Warren, Mike Lester (Sheree), Cindy Lester Elliott (Joe) and Faith Lester-Perkins (Ritch); her nieces and nephews Ronnie II (Mary), Ian (Cam), Ryan, Heather (Matt), Morgan, Jessica, Meagan and Austin; great nephews and nieces Ronnie III, Dylan, Isaiah, Gavin, Kaden, Zoe, Colton, Sophia, Dustin, Adrianna, Jackson, Grayson John, Cain and Maisie and many aunts, uncles and cousins. We would like to give special thanks for the endless love, patience and caring provided by Laura Boughan as well as her aide Tineka Hockaday, who made her last days as happy as they could possibly be!

Her Celebration of Life will be held on August 10, 2019 at 3 p.m. at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in Hampton, VA. In lieu of flowers we ask that you donate to the Peninsula Food Bank at 2401 Aluminum Ave., Hampton, VA 23661.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 4, 2019
