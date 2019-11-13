|
|
Virginia Anne Wallace Milloy Masters, 85, died Monday, November 11, 2019. Born in Fox Hill, she lived there for most of her life. A member of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, volunteered at the church thrift shop, worked as a nurse at Hampton General Hospital, volunteered at the Hampton VA Medical Center, was a hospice volunteer at Mary Immaculate Hospital, and was a member of the Lifelong Learning Society at CNU and the Chapter 6.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, Lawrence P. Milloy and Bobby C. Masters, and two brothers, Clifton L. Wallace, Jr. and Robert "Bobby" Wallace. Survivors include her children, Larry E. Milloy and wife, Tracie, Cathy M. Redmond and husband, Paul, Joseph A Milloy and wife, Sheri, and Theresa M. Hawkins and husband, Steve; two step-children, Sonny Milloy and Pat. M. Zartman; a brother, J. Thomas Wallace; eleven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1-2pm Thursday, November 14, 2019 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home with a funeral service beginning at 2pm. Interment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Chapter 6, 913 Aberdeen Rd, Hampton, VA 23666.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 13, 2019