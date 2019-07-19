"After all, to the well-organized mind, death is but the next great adventure."



–J. K. Rowling



On Tuesday evening, July 16, 2019, Virginia Arline Germain started her next great adventure. Born in Iager, West Virginia, on November 18, 1922, she was the daughter of Lewis K. Dickinson, Sr. and Bertie O'Neal Dickinson who, along with their other five children instilled a strong faith in God and service. Preceded in death by her husband of nearly 73 years, Edward F. Germain, Arline also saw her siblings cross the finish line: Lillian E. Clark of Surveyor, West Virginia; William S. Dickinson of Charlotte, North Carolina; Walter T. Dickinson of Newport News, Virginia; John F. Dickinson of Roanoke, Virginia; and Lewis K. Dickinson, Jr. of Hampton, Virginia. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Pongratz (George) and Marian Germain (Greg O'Berry); her grandchildren, Paul Pongratz (Michelle), Benjamin Pongratz (Dawn), Joshua Fulton (Sarah), and Elizabeth Jackson (Jack). In addition, she delighted in her great-grandchildren, including Lily, Ashton, Parker, Hunter, Shane, and Meredith.



An alumna of Concord College in Princeton, West Virginia, Arline moved to Newport News to work as a telephone operator at Camp Patrick Henry, where she earned the nickname "Dickie," and later served as a business representative for C&P Telephone Company.



A strong William and Mary Tribe fan, Arline enjoyed attending football and basketball games for more than 50 years. In addition, as a lifelong Methodist, she served in many capacities in her churches, but most recently she loved the services and music at First United Methodist Church in Hilton during the many times her dear friends Chick and Barbara Yost made it possible for her to attend. A cancer survivor, Arline inspired others because of her resilience, courage, optimism, and faith. From her mother she learned people are the only things that matter. She also lived her life believing your faith is as strong as your ability to forgive. During her last few months, she loved listening to hymns and passages of the Bible read aloud. In the fifteen months after her husband's death, she cherished phone calls, gifts, and visits from neighbors, family, and her caregivers-Michelle Reynolds, Donna Scott, and Debra Jones-who devoted many hours so that she could spend her last days at home without loneliness. She enjoyed the outings they provided, especially riding the Jamestown Ferry and most recently waving from her decorated wheelchair in the James Landing Fourth of July parade. A great highlight of her last year was sitting on the sidelines of a Tribe Basketball game, an adventure arranged by her grandson Josh, ensuring her children were also in attendance.



The family is grateful for the Riverside Hospice Team that helped Arline transition at home with a prayer on her lips and six hummingbirds peeking in the window.



On Friday, July 19, 2019, a private graveside service will be followed by a public celebration of life, at Peninsula Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m., officiated by the Rev. Katherine Gray, Riverside Hospice chaplain. A visitation will follow the service.



In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Arline may be made to the William & Mary Tribe Club (allocation code 0200) or Physics Department (allocation code 2984): William and Mary; Office of University Advancement; P.O. Box 8795, Williamsburg, VA 23187.



Peninsula Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Daily Press on July 19, 2019