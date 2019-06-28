Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Baker Kelly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Baker Kelly Obituary
Virginia Baker Kelly, 83, passed away June 25, 2019. She was born in Newport News, VA the daughter of the late Ray Vaughn Baker and Rose Virginia Fager Baker. Virginia was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church where she served on the vestry and altar guild. She was a member of JUNTO and was the retired owner/operator of Kelly's Nursery School. Virginia is survived by her husband of 64 years, Clyde "Buck" Eugene Kelly, Sr.; daughter, Cathy Virginia Kelly and husband Jeff Morton Long; sons, Clyde "Bucky" Eugene Kelly, Jr. and wife Linda, Jack Vaughn Kelly and wife Teresa, Timothy Shawn Kelly; grandchildren, Kelly Gaiotti (Rob), Andrew Long (Corie), Brandon Kelly (Anne), Lindsay Lorson, Jessica Kelly, Kathleen O'Berry, Allen Kelly (Alyssia), Robert Kelly; great grandchildren, Ryan, Eli, Reagan, Emma, Ethan, Parker, Ezekiel, Tristen, Lucas; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, Suffolk, VA 23432 with Rev. Les Ferguson officiating. Entombment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home and Crematory, 3515 Robs Drive, Suffolk, VA 23434. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
Download Now