After a lengthy struggle with Dementia. Virginia Diggs King, affectionately known as "Nincy" and "Bubbles", passed away peacefully at the age of 92 in the company of her loved ones.
Born in Hampton, Virginia on 14 March 1928 to Virginia Russow Diggs and Waverly Gordon Diggs, Nincy attended Hampton schools and graduated from Hampton High School.
She married the love of her life, Charles Bray King, of Sanford, North Carolina in 1945 and was happily married for 58 years.
Nincy made an indelible mark on her family, friends and all whom she met as well as the projects and organizations where she participated as a volunteer. Nincy was a superlative Mother and Grandmother and spent many hours with her family at the beaches in Virginia, Ocracoke and Atlantic Beach, NC. Known as a Hampton fashionista, Nincy had a personal flair for dressing and seemed always photo perfect in her attire. She showed talents in home décor, culinary skills and was a sought-after hostess. She radiated warmth and deep human interest and had the gift of making everyone feel special and at ease.
She served as a volunteer at Hampton's Sentara Careplex Hospital in their Pink Lady (volunteer) program for 52 years. She was active in her church and for many years as a member at the Hampton Sentara Health Club where she enjoyed water aerobics and other exercise programs.
Nincy had a sassy side too! She was a card shark, killer domino player, expert in Hollywood stars and films, and an avid newspaper reader who always knew the facts on myriad subjects.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Bray King, her father, Waverly Gordon Diggs, her Mother, Virginia (Dinky) Russow Diggs, her brother, Gordon Waverly Diggs of Hampton, VA and her sister-in-law, Dorothy (Dot) H. King of Portsmouth, VA.
She is survived by her daughters, Ann Bray King Pastore and husband, Peter Pastore, Jr. of Richmond, VA; Amy Leigh King Graham and husband, John B. Graham, III of Poquoson, VA and Mary Lynn King Landgraf and her husband, William Budd, of Church View and Alexandria, VA.
Her grandchildren include: Emily Bray Pastore Abell, husband Alan Saul of Richmond, VA; Ann Chandler Pastore of Charleston, SC. and Peter Nicholas Pastore, III, and wife Lauren Pastore of Richmond, VA; Alexandra Graham of Sarasota, FL, Chandler Bray Graham of Poquoson, VA and John "Jack" Graham, IV of Poquoson, Va. She was blessed with four great grandchildren: Wyatt Abell, Waverly Abell, William Saul and Peter Nicholas Pastore, IV all of Richmond, VA. Nieces include Patricia Perry McIver of Williamsburg, VA, Carol King Lacey of Conover, NC and nephews Dr. Michael Perry of Boone, NC and Michael Wagner-Diggs of Toano, VA.
The family wishes to recognize and thank her host of loyal friends, especially Peggy Hayes Alligood of Greensboro, NC and Patty Morelli of Hampton, VA as well as the caring staff at Harmony on the Peninsula.
An Episcopal Memorial Service will be held at The Fort Monroe Bandstand on Saturday, 1 August at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hampton's Sentara Careplex Hospital Volunteer program, the USO, Medi Home Health & Hospice or the charity of your choice
.