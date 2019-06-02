Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Enolia Humphrey Coleman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia Enolia Humphrey Coleman Obituary
Virginia Enolia Humphrey Coleman, 95, passed away on May 29, 2019 in Lima, PA. She was a native of Fayetteville, NC and former resident of Newport News, VA for fifty years.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, Newport News. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home Tuesday, June 4 at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Peninsula Memorial Park.Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home. See full obituary at www.peninsulafuneralhome.com - Obituary Listings.
Published in Daily Press on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peninsula Funeral Home
Download Now