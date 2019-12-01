|
|
Virginia Fauntleroy, 84. "Bless the Lord, O my soul; And all that is within me, bless His holy name!" Psalm 103:1 (NKJV)
Virginia Fauntleroy of Hampton, VA departed this life and went home to be with her Lord and Savior while surrounded by family on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 after a short illness at Sentara Careplex.
Virginia was born in Raeford, North Carolina on July 15, 1935 and moved at an early age to Hampton, VA with the late Harries and Catherine McAllister. She is remembered as a loving mother and family member, committed nurse, talented pianist, loyal friend, and humble servant of the Lord and of her church. After being educated in the city of Hampton school system and graduating from George P. Phoenix High School, she achieved her dream of becoming a registered nurse in 1956 upon graduation from the Lincoln Hospital School of Nursing in Durham, NC. Her nursing career spanned 40 years as an RN at Crownsville State Mental Hospital in Crownsville, MD, Mary Immaculate Hospital in Newport News, VA and Dixie Hospital later Hampton General Hospital now Sentara Careplex in Hampton, VA. Virginia served as pianist and choir director for more than 30 years at Gray's Missionary Baptist Church and Mercy Seat Baptist Church. She continued her love of music, people, and service as a pianist for the Nursing Home ministry of World Outreach Worship Center in Newport News, VA until her death. As a concerned citizen within our community, she was a nominee for the 2019 Hampton Senior Citizenship Award. Always active, she especially enjoyed participating in her Silver Sneakers class.
Virginia, also known by friends as "Jean", was preceded in her departure from this life by her late husband Solomon Fauntleroy. She is survived by her two daughters, Dale Sedgwick of Webster, NY, and Deborah Mitchell (Michael) of Yorktown, VA; step-daughter Brenda Randall (Isaac) of Manassas, VA; two grandchildren, Sherri Rodriguez (Alex) of Yorktown, VA and Nathan Mitchell (Jennifer) of Hampton, VA; two great-grandchildren, Caleb Cummings and Kolby Mitchell of Hampton, VA; brother Elbert Greene (Maryanne) of Waldorf, MD; sister Algie McGregor (Matthew) of Raeford, NC; two step grandchildren and six step great grandchildren all of Manassas, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will take place at Smith Brother's Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, VA 757-723-4117 on Wednesday, December 4th from 2:00 - 5:00pm. Family will receive guests from 5:00 - 6:00pm. Celebration of Life Service will be Thursday, December 5th at 11:00 am at World Outreach Worship Center, 1233 Shields Road, Newport News, VA.
Published in Daily Press from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019