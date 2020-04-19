|
Virginia "Tillie" French Hudgins, 90, passed away on April 14, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, James Colie Hudgins; her parents, Newton Wood French and Elsie Hurley French; her sisters, Agnes, Pauline, Sarah, Nellie, Mary, and Myrtle; brothers, Willoughby "WB", Newton "Mike", Henry "Bubba", and Eugene.
Tillie was born in Wake and lived in Hartfield and Deltaville all her life. She loved her community and the community embraced her and Colie. She loved to entertain and was a fabulous cook. We have her 1946 Syringa High School yearbook, pictures of life-long friends; Myrtle, Virgil, Nelda, Betty Johnson, fun with friends on bowling teams. She and dad played golf with Alvine and Norton, with Mom and Norton having the worse temper but always fun. Friends from Taylors Restaurant; Avon, Shirley, Barbara and more; Randy, Carol, the Mason family, Bill, Irvin and Walter, and of course "Ellie". So many people she enjoyed being friends with. The people she knew from early Taylors Restaurant to Mason Realty were important to her. This community is special, we hope everyone appreciates the warmth of this community.
We can smile at memories of the French family get-togethers, card games, much laughing. Christmas with WB and Shirley and the entire French family unless some were living away. When the sisters got together, they would howl with laughter. Mom loved to entertain, holiday time especially, she was a fantastic cook. She took good care of us.
She is survived by her daughters; Sheila Scales, Marsha Collier (Warren); son, Jamie Hudgins; grandchildren, Jennifer Hill, Patrick Scales, Jake Hudgins and Michael Collier; and three great grandchildren. She was blessed to have nieces and great nieces to keep in touch with her and watch over her. Thank you to all of the Dockside staff and Virginia Hospice for caring for her.
There will be a private graveside service. Mom did love her animals; cats, dogs, birds, she loved them all and tried to care for all she could. Mom needs nothing, she is at peace. In memory of Mom, please consider helping someone in need or you may donate to the Cemetery Fund at Lower United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 98, Hartfield, VA 23071. Arrangements by Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 19, 2020