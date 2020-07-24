1/1
Virginia H. Clark
1930 - 2020
Virginia H. Clark 89, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Born in Birmingham, AL she was a longtime Hampton resident. Virginia had worked as a switchboard operator at Dixie Hospital, as a medical assistant for Dr. van der Spuy, for the Daily Press first as a switchboard operator and then in sales, and last she worked for Jeff's Flowers of Course. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, quilting and fishing; and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Phoebus, and also the Red Hat Society.

Virginia is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard Clark; daughter, Melissa Clark,; grandson, Scott Allen; granddaughter and husband Heather and William Myers; great-granddaughter, Emily and Chloe Myers; brother, John Hale, Jr; and beloved dog, Sir Lancelot. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lottie Adell and John Eulhan Hale; sister, Lottie Adell Goodwin; and daughter, Elizabeth Allen.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, July 27, 2020 in Parklawn Memorial Park officiated by Chaplain Vernita Baldwin. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3-4:30 pm at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Calling hours
03:00 - 04:30 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
JUL
27
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Parklawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 24, 2020
Melissa, I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your mother. Your mother was very kind and gracious lady. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Geo Stephan
Friend
July 23, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Clark family!
Lynn Arway
Friend
July 23, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss. Always such a sweet lady.
KC Hinnant
Friend
July 23, 2020
Aunt Virginia will be missed very much by all her family and friends. I'm so sorry for all the family up there.
Robert Hale
Family
