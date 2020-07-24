Virginia H. Clark 89, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Born in Birmingham, AL she was a longtime Hampton resident. Virginia had worked as a switchboard operator at Dixie Hospital, as a medical assistant for Dr. van der Spuy, for the Daily Press first as a switchboard operator and then in sales, and last she worked for Jeff's Flowers of Course. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, quilting and fishing; and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Phoebus, and also the Red Hat Society.



Virginia is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard Clark; daughter, Melissa Clark,; grandson, Scott Allen; granddaughter and husband Heather and William Myers; great-granddaughter, Emily and Chloe Myers; brother, John Hale, Jr; and beloved dog, Sir Lancelot. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lottie Adell and John Eulhan Hale; sister, Lottie Adell Goodwin; and daughter, Elizabeth Allen.



A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, July 27, 2020 in Parklawn Memorial Park officiated by Chaplain Vernita Baldwin. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3-4:30 pm at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store