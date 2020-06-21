Virginia Hatsuyo Keating
Virginia Hatsuyo Keating, 90, died peacefully Thursday, June 18, 2020 with her granddaughter by her side. Born in Tokyo, she was a WWII survivor. Enduring the ravages of war, she was an inspiration to her family, instilling a tremendous respect for her tenacity.

Mrs. Keating was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the VFW Auxiliary #3219 in Phoebus. An avid bowler for many years, she participated in leagues and tournaments both locally and afar. A talented seamstress and tailor, she worked for After 5, Thalhimers, Tiffany's Bridal, and Leggett's Department Store before opening her own business, Alterations by Virginia, in 1989. Adhering to her musical heritage, she loved classical music and often spent hours at her piano.

Preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Keating, a daughter, Jo Anne Keating, and two sisters, Akiko and Yuri Ike, survivors include her daughters, Julie Guidera and her husband, Thomas, Mary Boguslaw and her husband, Robert, Patricia Nelson, and Katherine Eggers; her sisters, Yoko Yoshino, and Reiko Ike, and brothers, Hiroaki Ike, and Fumihiko Ike, all of Tokyo, Japan; eleven grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 2:30-3:30 pm on Monday, June 22, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 3:30 Tuesday in the funeral home chapel.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
02:30 - 03:30 PM
R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home
JUN
22
Funeral service
03:30 PM
R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
June 20, 2020
For being so tiny, my grandmother was the strongest woman with the biggest heart. We never had to worry about having a place to call home, a meal to eat, or being without a warm sweater under the tree at Christmas because Grandma was the person to ensure that those of us who had needs did not need them for long. Our family has lost the matriarch that held us together no matter how far apart we lived, her home is the meeting point for all of us when returning to the area and her huge smile and subtile wit never ceased to make itself present. It seems we all have lost the most important woman in our lives, as she was responsible for us all being here in this world and often times being together..sadly, she continues to be the catalyst to bring us together again. I will never forget you Grandma, you gave me my mom, gave me my life, and gave me the knowledge of how to be strong in the hardest of times. I will love you always.
Leon Antoine Lewis
Grandchild
June 20, 2020
Prayers of comfort for the family
Carolyn Dawson
Acquaintance
June 20, 2020
All my sincere condolences to your family.
Craig Radi
Friend
June 20, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kathryn Knight
