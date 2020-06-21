For being so tiny, my grandmother was the strongest woman with the biggest heart. We never had to worry about having a place to call home, a meal to eat, or being without a warm sweater under the tree at Christmas because Grandma was the person to ensure that those of us who had needs did not need them for long. Our family has lost the matriarch that held us together no matter how far apart we lived, her home is the meeting point for all of us when returning to the area and her huge smile and subtile wit never ceased to make itself present. It seems we all have lost the most important woman in our lives, as she was responsible for us all being here in this world and often times being together..sadly, she continues to be the catalyst to bring us together again. I will never forget you Grandma, you gave me my mom, gave me my life, and gave me the knowledge of how to be strong in the hardest of times. I will love you always.

Leon Antoine Lewis

Grandchild