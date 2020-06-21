Virginia Hatsuyo Keating, 90, died peacefully Thursday, June 18, 2020 with her granddaughter by her side. Born in Tokyo, she was a WWII survivor. Enduring the ravages of war, she was an inspiration to her family, instilling a tremendous respect for her tenacity.
Mrs. Keating was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the VFW Auxiliary #3219 in Phoebus. An avid bowler for many years, she participated in leagues and tournaments both locally and afar. A talented seamstress and tailor, she worked for After 5, Thalhimers, Tiffany's Bridal, and Leggett's Department Store before opening her own business, Alterations by Virginia, in 1989. Adhering to her musical heritage, she loved classical music and often spent hours at her piano.
Preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Keating, a daughter, Jo Anne Keating, and two sisters, Akiko and Yuri Ike, survivors include her daughters, Julie Guidera and her husband, Thomas, Mary Boguslaw and her husband, Robert, Patricia Nelson, and Katherine Eggers; her sisters, Yoko Yoshino, and Reiko Ike, and brothers, Hiroaki Ike, and Fumihiko Ike, all of Tokyo, Japan; eleven grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2:30-3:30 pm on Monday, June 22, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 3:30 Tuesday in the funeral home chapel.
Mrs. Keating was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the VFW Auxiliary #3219 in Phoebus. An avid bowler for many years, she participated in leagues and tournaments both locally and afar. A talented seamstress and tailor, she worked for After 5, Thalhimers, Tiffany's Bridal, and Leggett's Department Store before opening her own business, Alterations by Virginia, in 1989. Adhering to her musical heritage, she loved classical music and often spent hours at her piano.
Preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Keating, a daughter, Jo Anne Keating, and two sisters, Akiko and Yuri Ike, survivors include her daughters, Julie Guidera and her husband, Thomas, Mary Boguslaw and her husband, Robert, Patricia Nelson, and Katherine Eggers; her sisters, Yoko Yoshino, and Reiko Ike, and brothers, Hiroaki Ike, and Fumihiko Ike, all of Tokyo, Japan; eleven grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2:30-3:30 pm on Monday, June 22, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 3:30 Tuesday in the funeral home chapel.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 21, 2020.