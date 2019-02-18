Frances Hogge Jordan of Hayes, age 74, died at her home Saturday, February 16, 2019. Frances was preceded in death by her husband Willie Jordan, parents, Coolidge and Alma Williams Tillage, a son Timmy Hogge and brother Bobby Lee Stubblefield. Before retirement, she was employed in the Gloucester County Sheriffs Department. Frances was a kind individual and if she were your friend she was truly dedicated to you. The love of family, traveling with her sister, Eva, and special friend Betty Jean Cox and enjoying the peace of home is what made her happy. Survivors include two daughters Jackie L. Hogge, Dana M. Hogge, grandson Timmy Dasher, two sisters, Eva Tillage (L. D. Hurst) Audrey Parker, nephew Travis Smith (Holly) and niece Bobbie Becker. A service of remembrance conducted by Pastor Bill West will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in the chapel of Hogg Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. before the service. Interment will be private. In the memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to Abingdon Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad, PO Box 9, Bena VA 23018 or Riverside Walter Reed Hospice, 7358 Main Street, Gloucester, VA 23061. Please sign our guest book at www.hoggfh.com. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary