Virginia "Ginny" O'Donnell passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Lowell, Massachusetts to the late John and Mary Delehanty.
Ginny was the matriarch and heart of her family. One of her greatest loves was dancing and her dance card was always full. She was involved at Our Lady of Mount Carmel School where she chaired and served on numerous committees. Ginny was a member of St. Mary's Guild, Women's Investment Group, Bridge Club and Hidenwood Garden Club. She was active and involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren. Ginny was a member of James River Country Club where she enjoyed golf, tennis, swimming, and dining with family and friends. She was a sports fan and took great pride in the athletic accomplishments of her family.
Ginny was beautiful and lively, and her home was always warm and welcoming. Many thought of her as their second mom. Known as Mom, Grammy, Grandma, Grandma Ginny and Grandmama to her family, she will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered always. Recently, her children and grandchildren compiled and published a book of memories titled "Under One Roof" as a tribute to Ginny and Jim for keeping their family so close through the years.
Ginny was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Jim, and her son, Bill. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Newton, and her husband Bill and their two daughters, Michelle and Meghan; her son, Jim O'Donnell, and his wife Debbie and their two sons, Brian (Heather) and Kevin; her daughter, Keri Nimitz, and her husband Paul and their children, Paul (Abi), Cathy (Drew), Kristin (James) and David (Katherine); and her daughter, Cheri Downing, and her husband Andy and their children, Michael, Andrew (Molly) and Lauren (Scott). Ginny was blessed with 10 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 31st at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 100 Harpersville Road, Newport News, Va. A reception will follow immediately after the service at James River Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 26, 2020