Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Lloyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Law Lloyd

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia Law Lloyd Obituary
Gloucester: Virginia L. Lloyd, 94, passed away March 5, 2019, at Walter Reed Convalescent Center. She was born in Rocky Mount, VA to Bogie and Cassie Law. Virginia married Coleman W. Lloyd and they made their home in Gloucester for many years. She loved gardening, sewing, crocheting, making doll clothes and taking care of her family. She will be remembered as a selfless, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who always had a smile even when times were tough. She had a quiet strength, never complained and always sacrificed her needs for her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Coleman W. Lloyd; son, C. W. Lloyd; and step-son, Edward Lloyd. She is survived by children, Donna Ewell (Edward), Deborah Spiers (Neil) and Christopher Lloyd (Betty); sister, Mary Oakes; brother, Junior Law (Mildred); 16 grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point. Interment will follow in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at the funeral home.Please visit www.hoggfh.com to share condolences and memories.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now