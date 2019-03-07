Gloucester: Virginia L. Lloyd, 94, passed away March 5, 2019, at Walter Reed Convalescent Center. She was born in Rocky Mount, VA to Bogie and Cassie Law. Virginia married Coleman W. Lloyd and they made their home in Gloucester for many years. She loved gardening, sewing, crocheting, making doll clothes and taking care of her family. She will be remembered as a selfless, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who always had a smile even when times were tough. She had a quiet strength, never complained and always sacrificed her needs for her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Coleman W. Lloyd; son, C. W. Lloyd; and step-son, Edward Lloyd. She is survived by children, Donna Ewell (Edward), Deborah Spiers (Neil) and Christopher Lloyd (Betty); sister, Mary Oakes; brother, Junior Law (Mildred); 16 grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point. Interment will follow in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at the funeral home.Please visit www.hoggfh.com to share condolences and memories. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary