Virginia Lee Campbell, age 87, of Hampton, Virginia, passed away peacefully and went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, at her home on Friday, November 8, 2019. She was born to the late James A. and Mamie Mingo on July 20, 1932 in Hampton, VA. Virginia was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, George Campbell, who went to glory on July 27, 2008.
A devoted homemaker and loving Mother, she raised her children to love and serve the Lord. Her children lovingly cared for her since the passing of her husband and their father, especially her son Daniel, who dutifully saw to her every need for the past 10 years.
Virginia leaves behind an amazing legacy of nine children to remember and cherish her: Pastor Bruce A. Campbell (Felicia), Robert A. Campbell (Blanche), Pastor Jeron T. Campbell, Barbara A. Campbell, Teresa R. Campbell, David Campbell, Michael T. Campbell (Petra), Daniel L. Campbell, and Alexander S. Campbell. In addition, a host of nieces, nephews, 20 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
A funeral service celebrating her life will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, November 14 at Nickelson-Cummings Funeral Home, 4304 Victoria Blvd., Hampton, (757) 728-0122. Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 13, 2019