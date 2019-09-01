|
|
Virginia Leigh Russell Corbett, born in Parksley, Virginia on April 14, 1924, to the late Dorothy Aileen Langford and Edward W. Russell, Sr., passed away on August 29, 2019.
Virginia graduated from Parksley High School and Newport News Business College. She retired from the Virginia State ABC Board as Executive Secretary after 30 years of service. She was a member of the Warwick Chapter #43 Order of the Eastern Star, and Newport News Women's Club. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church since 1961, the VIPs, Joy Sunday School Class, and the Women's Missionary Union.
Virginia was married for 60 years to Hobert Joseph Corbett who died in April, 2008. Survivors include sons, Edward Joseph Corbett of Hampton, and William Hobert Corbett (Amy) of Yorktown; and grandsons, Ryan Corbett, Reid Corbett, Brent Corbett and Patrick Corbett.
All family and friends of Virginia are invited to her visitation, celebration of life and interment.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A celebration of life will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Wes Taylor officiating. Interment will be in Peninsula Memorial Park with a committal service at the mausoleum immediately after the celebration of life.
Having been a member of Temple Baptist Church for more than 50 years, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith of the Future, 235 Harpersville Road, Newport News, VA 23601.
Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 1, 2019