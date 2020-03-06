|
|
Virginia "Mae" Belsches
Passed in peace, Monday, March 2, 2020, at the age of 80. Preceded in death by her father, Patrick "Melvin" Belsches, and mother, Rosa Lee Ruffin Belsches. She is survived by her siblings, Patrick H. Belsches, Rebecca B. Shackleford, Charles E. Belsches, Mildes "Mickey" Belsches (Joann), and Curtis E. Belsches. She was further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Virginia will fondly be remembered by family and friends as a loving sister, aunt, friend.
Viewing will be from 1 to 4 p.m and the family will receive visitors from 4-6PM, Friday, March 6, 2020, at Smith Brothers Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Gray's Missionary Baptist Church 380 Union Street, Hampton, VA. The interment will follow on Sunday at 2pm at Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 6, 2020