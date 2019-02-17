Home

Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Virginia Robinson
Virginia M. Robinson, 93, passed away on February 15, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday February 18, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday February 19, 2019. Burial will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 17, 2019
