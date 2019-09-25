Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
For more information about
Virginia St. John
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia St. John
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia M. "Ginny" St. John

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia M. "Ginny" St. John Obituary
Virginia M. "Ginny" St. John, 54, died unexpectedly Saturday, September 21, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. Born in Heidelberg, Germany, Ginny lived on the Peninsula since she was 7 weeks old and moved to Lanexa 10 years ago. She worked 18 years at HRSD and then began cleaning houses mostly in the Williamsburg area.

Ginny is survived by her mother, Catherine "Kitty" Morris Smith; son Steven St. John, husband, Elvis St. John, step-son Michael Passanisi; brother Patrick Smith; sisters, Leslie Lindsay and Lynn Wallace; and significant other, Steve Holt. She was preceded in death by her father, John J. Smith and brother, Michael Smith.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton, VA.

The family requests that memorial contributions be sent to s or the Humane Society. www.rhaydensmith.com.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Download Now