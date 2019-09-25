|
|
Virginia M. "Ginny" St. John, 54, died unexpectedly Saturday, September 21, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. Born in Heidelberg, Germany, Ginny lived on the Peninsula since she was 7 weeks old and moved to Lanexa 10 years ago. She worked 18 years at HRSD and then began cleaning houses mostly in the Williamsburg area.
Ginny is survived by her mother, Catherine "Kitty" Morris Smith; son Steven St. John, husband, Elvis St. John, step-son Michael Passanisi; brother Patrick Smith; sisters, Leslie Lindsay and Lynn Wallace; and significant other, Steve Holt. She was preceded in death by her father, John J. Smith and brother, Michael Smith.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton, VA.
The family requests that memorial contributions be sent to s or the Humane Society. www.rhaydensmith.com.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 25, 2019