Virginia Mae Parkison
Virginia Mae Parkison went to be with her Lord on July 10, 2020.

A service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, 11 AM at Bacon Castle Baptist Church, 86 Bacons Castle Trail, Surry VA 23883 by Pastor Jimmy Acree. The family will receive friends in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 6 to 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Ste 1509, New York NY 10018. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
JUL
18
Service
11:00 AM
Bacon Castle Baptist Church
July 12, 2020
Virginia was an amazing woman! From chopping wood out back to cooking a quick supper because Parky brought friends home from the boat lol She was very much loved and will be missed greatly.
Keith wood
Friend
