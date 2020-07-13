Virginia Mae Parkison went to be with her Lord on July 10, 2020.
A service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, 11 AM at Bacon Castle Baptist Church, 86 Bacons Castle Trail, Surry VA 23883 by Pastor Jimmy Acree. The family will receive friends in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 6 to 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Ste 1509, New York NY 10018. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
.