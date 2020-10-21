Virginia Margaret Montague died peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday October 14, 2020. She was 87 years old. She was a native of Gloucester County Virginia before moving to Pennsylvania to manage a Stuckey's Pecan Shoppe until it closed and then moved to Maryland to manage another Stuckey's Pecan Shoppe for 13 years then retired back to Gloucester County to build a home and take care of her mother. She loved life to the fullest going to Penn State college football games tailgating and displaying her blue and white colors. She enjoyed Bluegrass, gospel and Elvis Presley music, watching westerns on TV (John Wayne was her favorite). She loved going out to breakfast at I Hop and dinner at the local restaurants and traveling to different states with her family and friends. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Russell C Montague, 2 daughters Carolyn Leach and Theresa Meiser, her parents Vannie Pierce and Mary Lou Sibley Pierce Dutton and Brother Edward Pierce. Survivors include a loving family, daughter Norma Wolfe [Bob] Patricia Montague-Collier [Larry], son in laws Dennis Leach and Gary Meiser, 8 grandchildren Kristine Leach, Michele Och, Joanie Lawrence, Meredith Schreffler, Michael McDevitt, Robert Lee Wolfe, Jonathan Mench, Jordon Mench, 10 Great grandchildren: Jared, Maccie, Krystal, Hailee, Hayden Duke, Aubrey, Hayden Lynne, Kennedy, Hayden Marie, Mason, 3 step grandchildren Jason Collier, Jenn Walters, Katie Kundrat, 7 step great grandchildren, Caley, Sklyar, Nick, Shelby, Gabe, Memphis, Joey, one great great step grandauuhter Peyton. The family will receive friends on Saturday October 24, 2020 from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home followed by a 1:30 graveside service at Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, masks are required for entry, and social distancing will be mandatory. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



