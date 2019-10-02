|
|
Virginia Paula Peiris was born October 4, 1932, in Virginia, to Lem Stidham and Nora Couch. In High School, Virginia was on the gymnastics team. Her family lived in the coal mining camp where her father worked.
In August of 1971, Virginia met her husband and love of her life – Malalage Peiris in a restaurant. They have been together ever since. Virginia was always determined to help the world by becoming a psychiatric nurse. Caring for others was Virginia's calling – she helped anyone who needed it and when her mother needed her, Virginia was by her side every step of the way. Her family fondly recalls her sense of humor, her dedication to her loved ones and especially that she was a kind, caring mother and a wonderful, loving wife.
One of Virginia's hobbies was bird watching – it was always cause for celebration when the birds in her birdhouse laid their eggs. Virginia was also a devoted dog mom to 3 adorable Pekingese dogs. Her favorite thing to do was go to Pennsylvania with her husband to see shows at the Lion's Den. Virginia also enjoyed seeing the Amish Country to enjoy their crafts and sweets. On their return trips, Virginia liked to stop to get a host of fresh vegetables and fruits at roadside stands.
Virginia has gone to be with her daughter, Sherry Whitt Gurley; parents, Lem Stidham and Nora Couch; and her brothers, Loel and James Stidham.
She is survived by her husband, Malalage Tilakasiri Peiris; son, Steve Whitt (Grace Stakile); her nieces, Lisa Inge, Malalage Nicole Peiris and Therese Lovell; her grandchildren, James Eric Gurley, Shawn Roy Zeb Whitt, and Kathryn Gurley Oakley (Michael); and her great grandchildren, Shawn Lee Whitt, Mikayla Oakley, Alyssa Oakley and Jimmy Oakley and a host of cousins, family and friends.
The Peiris family would also like to thank neighbors and friends for their kindness during this time.
A visitation will be held at Riverside-Altmeyer Funeral Home, 7415 River Rd, Thursday, Oct. 3 at 6pm followed by a service on Fri, Oct 4 at 11am at the funeral home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 2, 2019