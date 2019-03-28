|
Virginia "Pudge" Pettis Millner, 100, died on March 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward (Ebie) Millner, Jr., her parents, Alva and Charles L. Pettis, Sr., and her brother, Charles L. Pettis, Jr. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Please consider a contribution to the Lackey Clinic, 1620 Old Williamsburg, VA 23690, in her honor.
Published in Daily Press from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019