Virginia "Ginny" Smith Young passed away on November 14, 2019 after complications following heart surgery and a subsequent stroke. She was born May 29, 1937 in Hampton, Virginia to Hayden Clyde Smith and Gertrude B. Smith. Ginny graduated from Hampton High School in 1955 where she made lifelong best friends with Joan, Nancy, and Carole.
She then graduated from The College of William & Mary in 1959, having met her future husband of over 50 years, Earl "Tuggy" Young while there. After receiving her Master's Degree in Teaching from The College of W&M, they both continued to be extremely active in so many organizations in support of the College.
One of her true passions was her church where she was very active in the ministry of children, CWF, and many other groups. Some of her other passions included PEO, the "Lunch Bunch", and her HHS Reunions just to name a few.
Ginny gave her gifts, talents, and time to so many and was an inspiration and leader to all who knew her.
She is survived by her son, Stephen L. Young; daughter, Anne Hayden Young; granddaughter, Ashley Lane Young; brother, Robert H. Smith II; her beloved dogs, Sophie, Zoey, and Mia; and many other friends and family members.
We will celebrate Ginny's life with a visitation on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 6-8 pm at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton; and then with a funeral service at 2:00 pm, Tuesday at Grafton Christian Church, 109 Brick Church Rd, Yorktown, VA.
The family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to .
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 17, 2019